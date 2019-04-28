But For My Managers,I Would Have Been Kept In Mortuary When I Went Into Coma In Dec 2018 For 4 Days..Actor Mr Ibu

Published:

Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor widely known as Mr. Ibu, has narrated how he was brought back to life by God after he was killed by unknown men.



Mr. Ibu said he would not have been alive to tell his story if not for God who gave him a second chance to live.



Ibu was reported to be down with a stroke recently but the comic made a video to debunk the report, however, the story was not far from the truth.



The 57-year-old said he was attacked and hypnotized while he was in Nnewi, Anambra State to grace an occasion organized by one of the big shots in the town in December last year.



The actor narrated the incident for the first time in an interview with Vanguard as saying, “All the stories flying around; the issue of stroke among others are funny to me. This is because the original problem I had was on the 24th of December last year.



“An Nnewi-based business mogul, Ebube Chukwu Uzo, had invited me to come and perform at his party. I was in London when he contacted me on the telephone.



“I promised him that I would be back soon. So, I left London for Lagos on the 19th of December. I made a brief stopover in Ivory Coast where I spent few a days before returning to the country on the 22 December.



“On the morning of 24 December, I flew into Enugu to assemble my dancers and artistes before heading to Nnewi by road.



“When we landed Nnewi, I never knew that the people who had been in touch with me all this while were the enemies of my host. They were busy diverting my movement out of the appropriate place.”



“And before I knew what was happening, I found myself in a hotel they claimed to have booked for me. While I was waiting for them there, I went to a quiet place to avoid creating a scene. I kept communicating with them until they arrived at the hotel.



“My P.A was the only person who was with me at that moment.



“But few minutes after he went downstairs to buy soft drink (because he said he was thirsty) two men dressed in white clothes walked up to me and immediately, I suspected they were the people I was waiting for.



“I stood up because I was lying down when they arrived. I looked at their faces and saw them smiling at me. I said to them ‘where are we heading to?’ Nobody replied me.



“I said okay, if you are my fans there’s no problem. Before I could finish speaking, a big blow landed on my nose and mouth. I passed out immediately, and later my lifeless body was lying on the floor while my spirit was hanging in the air.



“I wasn’t standing on anything neither was I holding anything. I was seeing what the two men were doing to my body but they were not seeing me. I was surprised they were not seeing me where I was standing. My spirit was seeing them.” Ibu meant that his physical body was lying lifeless on the ground but his spirit was seeing them as he had left his body.



“They succeeded in putting life out of that body before they left the place. Meanwhile, one of the cleaners in the hotel saw what happened to me and raised an alarm before my P.A and other sympathizers rushed down to the place where my lifeless body was lying on the ground.



“They tried to revive me but to no avail. I was hearing what they were discussing, but they couldn’t see me. At a point, the owner of the hotel suggested that they should take my corpse to the mortuary but my boys refused.



“The following day, which was 25th of December, they moved my body to a nearby hospital in Nnewi where the doctor on duty confirmed me dead and advised my boys to deposit my corpse into the mortuary.” “My boys refused to adhere to the doctor’s advice.



“They moved my lifeless body to Enugu on the 26th of December. When we reached Enugu, they took me to one herbal hospital and the first doctor that examined my body confirmed that there was no life in me any longer.



“My boys did not give up. On 28 December after the doctors couldn’t revive me, while in the spiritual realm, a face like a masquerade was revealed and was smiling at me.



“It later disappeared before two hands appeared from the blue and commanded me to go back. Immediately, I woke up , and everybody took to their heels. When I woke up I could neither walk nor talk again.



“It was obvious that something happened to me. On the 30th of December, my wife arrived Enugu and when she saw me she started crying, while I was laughing. At a point, she started playing with me. She held my hand and was teaching me how to walk again.



“Soon, I started regaining my senses. On the 30th of December I finally regained full consciousness. I asked my wife what we were doing in Enugu. I said to her, ‘I told you I was going to Nnewi; how come we ended up in Enugu?’



“My wife told me to calm down; that she was going to tell me everything that happened along the line. And when I regained full consciousness she narrated everything that happened to me. I was dumbfounded.



“That’s how I came back to my senses. After I was discharged from the hospital the man that invited me to Nnewi managed to send my flight ticket back to Lagos with that of my wife.



“That’s how I returned to Lagos alive, and since then nobody has called me to inquire about my condition of health.



“But I thank God that the will of my enemies did not prevail against my life.



“They couldn’t kill me because God knows I didn’t offend anybody,” he added.

