Buhari Visits Borno,Commissions Projects

Published:

President Buhari was in Borno State on Thursday to Commission Projects executed by the Governor Kashim Shettima led administration



President Buhari with Governor of Borno State Kashim Shettima, Borno State Governor Elect Prof. Babagana Zulum, Senator Abubakar Kyari and other dignitaries are seen in this picture during commissioning of 8.5M Bolori Township road during his visit to Borno State

Share This