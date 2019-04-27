Buhari Is Not Dissolving His Cabinet Now...Lai Mohammed

Published:

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari will dissolve the Federal Executive Council on 22 May.

President Buhari swore in the 36 ministers on 11 November 2015, with few departures recorded till date. Alhaji Mohammed spoke today at the end of the Federal Executive Council, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The minister dismissed the fake news that the cabinet has been dissolved. He said the valedictory session will hold on May 22. President Buhari swore in the 36 ministers on 11 November 2015, with few departures recorded till date.

