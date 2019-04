Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nyesom Wike, who is also the incumbent governor of Rivers State as the winner of the Rivers State Gubernatorial electionHe defeated his rival, the candidate of the African Action Congress, Biokpomabo Awara.Wike polled 888,264 votes to beat the candidate of the AAC who polled 137,859 votes.INEC’s collation officer for the governorship election, Prof. Teddy Adias, on Wednesday declared the PDP candidate winner having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes.