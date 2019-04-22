Breaking :Apostle Johnson Suleman Acquires Brand New Private Jet (See Pictures And Video)

Published:

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry has joined the league of Nigerian billionaire Pastors that owns private jets like Pastor Enoch Adeboye ,Bishop David Oyedepo,Pastor Oritsejafor and others with the acquisition of his own private jet.This was announced by the Church's Branch in Dubai through it's social media handle that posted this message with the pictures."Join us as we congratulate our FATHER, The Restoration Apostle, GOD's General, GOD's own Oracle, A Dispensation of our time, The Lion Of Africa#APOSTLE_PROF_JOHNSON_SULEMAN on his brand new private jet for the propagation of the Gospel of CHRIST to Nations of the World with His Undiluted Word of Power, Signs, Wonders, Deliverance, Healing & Restoration and the Prophetic. (Mark 16:14 - 18; Luke 4:17 - 23).He has paid his dues.As you rejoice with him, whatever you are believing GOD for shall manifest in a hurry!Daddy Sir, you belong to the air, keep SOARING.."