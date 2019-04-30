Bayelsa State Election Petitions Tribunal Relocates To Abuja

Published:

The Bayelsa State National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal earlier slated to sit in Yenagoa, the state capital, has been relocated to Abuja.Although no reason was given for the relocation, sources said the decision might not be unconnected with the security challenges in the state. In a statement, the Secretary of the tribunal, D. B. Akawu, urged the counsels, litigants and the general public who had business with the tribunal to visit the Court of Appeal at the Three Arms Zone, Abuja.He said, “This is to notify all counsels, litigants and general public that Bayelsa National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, has been relocated to Abuja.“The registry of the tribunal will now be at the Court of Appeal headquarters, Three Arms Zone, Abuja,” he said.It was further gathered that the tribunal had received 18 petitions in the results declared by INEC for the national and state assembly elections before its relocation to Abuja. The tribunal was yet to commence sitting before the relocation.