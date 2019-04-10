Army Repels Boko Haram's Massive Attacks On Yobe State Capital

Published:

Following credible information of planned efforts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack Damaturu, troops of Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, successfully laid an ambush which led to the extermination of many Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), that attempted to attack Damaturu, Yobe State at about 5:15 pm, on Tuesday the 9th of April 2019.



The vigilant troops effectively ambushed the criminals few metres ahead of Maisandari community at the outskirts of the city of Damaturu.



The terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the gallant troops and the well coordinated air support, from the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.



Consequently, many terrorists met their waterloo, some were also wounded and the following items/equipments were recovered;



a. 2 x Gun Trucks

b. 2x Anti Aircraft Guns

c. 1 x 60 Millimetre Mortar

d. 4 x AK 47 Rifles

e. 1x General Purpose Machine Gun

f. 1,245 Rounds of 7.62 mm (NATO)



Troops have embarked on hot pursuit of the fleeing terrorists, mop up/combing of the general area is ongoing.



Further details and possible recoveries would be provided on completion of the mop up operations.

