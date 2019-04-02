Army Distances Self From Kogi,Executive,Judiciary Rift

Published:

The Nigerian Army has received a report of the purported or planned use of soldiers to remove and eject the Kogi State Chief Judge from his official residence.



The NA under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai will not contemplate interfering under any guise in the internal Executive - Judiciary Conflict in Kogi State or any other State for that matter.



The Army Headquarters has already directed and warned the Commander in the State to stay clear of this conflict (not to interfere under any guise).



As a professional and law abiding organisation, the NA hereby strongly distances itself from Kogi State conflict between the State Executive and the Judiciary.

