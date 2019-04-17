Army Arrests Five Kidnappers In Ondo ,Rescues 5 Abductees

Published:

Following credible information of kidnap incident involving nine (9) persons at Mr Godwin Ugu Integrated Agric Farm Owo, troops of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure have in the early hours of today Tuesday the 16th of April 2019 (at about 1:00 am), conducted a raid operation on the kidnappers' hideout at Jugbere village in Owo Local Governnent Area of Ondo State.



The operation resulted in the arrest of 5 kidnappers and rescue of 5 hostages and 4 other abductees escaped from the kidnappers' den on arrival of troops.



The rescued hostages and the arrested suspects - who had minor injuries have been taken to the Brigade Medical Centre for medical examination/treatment.



During the operation, the following items were recovered from the criminals:

a. 1 x Dane gun

b. 1x Axe

c. 2 x Cutlasses

d. 8 x Live cartridges

e. 1 x Handset

f. 3 x Ring charms



The suspects will be handed over to the appropriate civil security agency at the conclusion of preliminary investigation.



The 32 Brigade Nigerian Army wishes to reassure residents of Ekiti and Ondo States of the commitment and capability of the Brigade to ensure security of lives and property of law abiding citizens. To this end, the Commander Brigadier General ZL Abubakar has ordered for intense patrol in the states to assist in ensuring peace and security.



Members of the public are enjoined to pass information to the security outpost close to them. The 32 Artillery Brigade emergency public cellphone numbers are active 24/7 to the public to pass credible information. The numbers are;

a. 09030002151

b. 09030002161

