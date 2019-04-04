APC, Presidency Want To Subdue N’Assembly ..PDP

Published:

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, says the allegations made by his counterpart of the APC of a plan by PDP to hijack the 9th National Assembly showed that he and some other APC leaders did not understand the concept of democracy and separation of powers as well as the workings of the parliament.



In an interview , Ologbondiyan accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of interfering with the election of the National Assembly principal officers.



Ologbondiyan said, “It is laughable for him to have made such a submission. It shows that they do not understand the workings of democracy. It might interest him to know that Adams Oshiomhole, on the day that the Senate and the House of Representatives will be convoked, may end up sitting at the gallery. So maybe, he will read out the names of his own presiding officers from the gallery or in his dream at home.



“…They are the ones creating problems in the parliament. They are the ones who said they would not recognise the party that has over 40 senators in the process of the day-to-day activities of the National Assembly. They are the ones who do not understand how presiding officers are elected in the National Assembly and they claim they will go and read out names on the floor. So, they can never accuse the PDP of interference.”



He added, “The interference is coming from the Presidential Villa and the APC. They want to subdue the independence of the parliament in a manner they tried to subdue the electoral wishes of Nigerians. What they should understand is that the PDP is a democratic party and the PDP is in agreement with Nigerians who have decided to live their lives as democrats. So we would not allow them to suppress the wishes of the people.”

Share This