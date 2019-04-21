Anglican Grammar School Nbawsi Old Students Assoc Raises N10m For Alma Mater ,Elects New Officers

Published:

It was an emotionally charged atmosphere as the Old Boys Association of Anglican Grammar School Nbawsi gathered for their historic Worldwide 2019 Resotoration Conventon. Anglican Grammar School Nbawsi established in 1961 by the Anglican Church of the then Northern Ngwa Area was a foremost secondary school to cater for the educational needs of many aspiring young minds. The School which was taken over by the then Imo State Ministry of Educatikn was returned to the Church by the administration of Sen TA Orji as Governor of Abia state.



Welcoming the Old boys the Bishop of Isiala Ngwa North Dioceses of the Anglican Communion extolled the records of many of the past students of the citadel of learning who have achieved greatness in their different fields of endeavours. He pleaded with the old boys to come to the aid of the school in its efforts to restore the lost glory of the renowned institution.



Several emotion laden speeches were made from some pioneer staff and students of the school. The 1961 set led by Dr. Job Onwughara a renown banker urged the old boys to work together to rebuild the dilapidated structures in the school.



The restoration convention featured the election of a new national executive committee led by

Barr. Jackson Agbai as President



Barr. Cyprain Ogwumike was elected Secretary General others are 1st. Vice President Martin Uwalaka (76),

2nd VP, Engr. Uche Agomuo (US, 74),

Asst. Sec. Gen. Eugene Orji (82),

Financial Secretary, Patrick Mbagwu, Treasurer, Arc.Innocent Nwogwugwu (80), Welfare Officer, Onyemachi Emelogu(81) Chief of Protocols, Charles Njoku (82),

Legal Adviser, Barr. Okey C. Nwosu (80),

PRO, Chinenye Nwogu (93).

Barr. Agbai who pledged to work assiduously with the new executive to restore the lost glory of the school kicked started a fund raising generating over 10 million Naira for immediate structural works to be undertaken in the school.

The convention witnessed several reunion banners and had several prominent old students of the school in attendance including HE Eric Acho Nwakanma former deputy governor of Abia State, Hon Chinenye Ike former member of the house of representatives, Rt Hon Eziuche Ubani former member of the house of representatives and current commissioner for works Abia State, Chief Uzoma Onwuka former commissioner in Abia State, Sir Vin Nwaogwugwu Chairman Abia State Civil Service Commission, Sir Linus Ogbuokiri Permanent Secretary Abia State, Hon Ginger Onwusibe former chairman Isiala Ngwa North LGA and House of Assembly member elect Isiala Ngwa North State constituency, Chief Uche Awom a senior journalist and spokesperson for Sen Enyi Abaribe, among many other prominent personalities.

In a goodwill message Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who fecilitated with the School and it's old Boys association charged them to sustain the visions of the founding fathers of the school. He acknowledged that the school has contributed to the human resources basket of the state by training many prominent personalities who have contributed immensely to the development of their communities and the state at large.

