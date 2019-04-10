Ambode,CP Decorates RRS Commander DCP Tunji Disu With New Rank

Published:

Days after being promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Mr Olatunji Disu, was today decorated by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode in company of Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu at the State House, Ikeja, Lagos.



Olatunji Disu who before his recent promotion as DCP, was an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Rivers State before he was transferred to Lagos State as Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in 2015.



He was OC – SARS in Rivers State, Oyo and Ondo states at various times.



He has served in many states in different capacities. He equally participated in many international peace missions.

