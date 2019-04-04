Allow National Assembly Members To Choose Their Leaders...Lagislative Group Tells Parties

Published:

A legislative group made up of old and serving lawmakers, the Faculty Board of the Initiatives, has called on political parties and external forces to allow members of the 9th National Assembly to choose their leaders without interference.



The group, led by a former chairman of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Eseme Eyiboh, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing a press conference.



Eyiboh was accompanied by Messrs Nelson Alapa, Chris Eta, Ibrahim Buba and Chukwuemeka Ujam.



He said, “This country can only be great if we allow the independence of the legislature, the stability of the legislature and, of course, the separation of powers.”

Share This