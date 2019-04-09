Ali Ndume Visits Yemi Osinbajo At Aso Rock

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday held talks with former Senate Leader Ali Ndume at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of their meeting were not made public but the Borno senator dismissed speculations that he was at the State House over his aspiration to become the next Senate President.

Ndume had declared his intention to run for the number three highest political office in the land despite the endorsement of the Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan for the position in the Ninth Senate by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

After his parley with the vice president, the senator declined to speak on camera with State House reporters.

When asked by reporters whether he would step down, he asked rhetorically “me?”

He refused to speak further on his ambition.

He, however, said that he was still holding consultation.

“This is not the time to talk now because I am still holding consultation,” he stated.

In a chat later, Ndume explained that his visit to the Presidential Villa had to do with humanitarian issues in Borno State.

Ndume said: “My visit to the vice president has nothing to do with my ambition. I did not discuss any political issue with him.

“The vice president has been deeply concerned on the challenges in Borno State. I normally get in touch with him because of humanitarian issues in our state. This was what I went to discuss with him.

“I did not talk about my aspiration to be the next President of the Senate and the vice president also didn’t raise it.”

