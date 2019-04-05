Alarm:Kidnappers Now Use Unregistered Sim Cards To Commit Crimes ..NCC

Published:

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta has disclosed that kidnappers use unregistered SIM cards to commit crimes.



He however said the commission is tracking the criminals using such unregistered SIM cards.



Speaking at the ongoing 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair, Danbatta said the commission has set up a task force to effectively tackle the situation.



Represented by the Head, Internal Policy Review Unit, NCC, Mr. Okechukwu Aninweke, Danbatta however advised consumers not to open unfamiliar emails in view of the rising cases of cybercrime and e-fraud using telecommunications platforms.



He enlightened consumers that banks will not request personal information over the internet.



He urged consumers to take advantage the Do-Not-Disturbe (DND) code to stop all unsolicited text messages as well as the available till free telephone number 622 with which customers can lodge complaints to the commission if their service provider refuse or are unable to resolve such complaints when it is reported to them.

