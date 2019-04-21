Aftermath Of Viral Video:FG Begins Repairs On 3rd Mainland Bridge

Published:

Share This

Aftermath of the public outcry about 3rd Mainland bridge and how the bridge was seriously vibrating, the Federal Government ministry of works has begun immediate fixing of the bridge.According to the images shared online, the ministry has deployed a team of engineers and also trucks to start the immediate fixing of the bridge.This is coming few days after a video went viral on social media showing some caving part of the longest bridge in South Saharan Africa.Though the Federal Ministry of Works denied the effect posed any danger to the bridge,the Ministry officials were seen yesterday trying to fix some portions of the bridge.The Minister in charge of the Minitry Barr Babatunde Raji Fashola had earlier in the year said the bridge will be closed down for some days for repairs but has not been done .