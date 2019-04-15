AFCON:Golden Eaglets Wins Host Country Tanzania In Opener

Published:

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria began the Total U-17 African Cup of Nations in remarkable fashion as they defeated host Tanzania 5-4 in a thrilling tournament opener.



The Golden Eaglets went 3-1 into the break as goals from Olatomi, Ubani and Amoo put them ahead – But the Tanzanians, in dramatic fashion came back and led in the second by 4-3 with less than 20 minutes left to play.



However Nigeria wrestled their way back into the match with goals from Ubani and Jabaar who ensured 5-4 victory.

