Access Bank's Xclusive Wins Best Affluent Banking Initiative In West Africa

XclusivePlus, a premium lifestyle proposition by Access bank, designed to provide special privileges and exceptional services to customers has been awarded “Best Affluent Banking Initiative in West Africa 2019” at the prestigious Asian Banker Awards held at Eko hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, April 25, 2019.Speaking at the award ceremony, Emmanuel Daniel, Chairman, Asian Banker, said, “As you all know, the Excellence in Retail Financial Services Programme is probably the most rigorous prestigious and transparent Award Programme for consumer financial services in the world. We evaluate more than 300 banks and non-bank retail financial service players in more than 42 countries in a thorough evaluation process every year.”“The programme also assesses all new players such as payments companies’ marketplace platforms and alternative financial services platform made possible by financial technology company’s (FINTECH) who are gratefully contributing to the transformation of the retail financial services industry. Through this, we aim to capture the evolving competitive landscape and recognize outstanding players and initiatives, from which the industry can learn from to, improve consumer products, services and experience. The XclusivePlus proposition is one of such great initiatives in the financial service sector, and that is why we are recognizing the product today as “Best Affluent Banking Initiative in West Africa 2019” he concluded.Receiving the award on behalf of Access Bank, Dolapo Orelaja, Head, Consumer Propositions in her speech acknowledged the Asian Banker for the recognition. “I am honored and humbled to stand here today to receive this award on behalf of Access Bank and the XclusivePlus team. Thank you Asian Banker and the International Panel of Advisors for nominating and awarding the XclusivePlus Initiative as the “Best Affluent Banking Initiative” in West Africa. This award would not have been possible without great team effort of colleagues and the support of our Executive Management” Dolapo said.The XclusivePlus Proposition is a premium lifestyle offering specifically designed to provide our customers with the exceptional service and exclusive privileges that they deserve. It was launched in October 2018 and today has thousands of subscribers who understand the value of the proposition. It takes less than 2minutes to subscribe to Xclusiveplus with only N5, 999. One can also choose to make an upfront payment for one year and get a 20% discount to enjoy a bouquet of benefits such as:q Free upgrade to a Visa Signature debit card - a debit card with access to local and international spendq Travel in style with free access to over 800 premium airport lounges globallyq Free medical emergency cover for you and your loved ones anytime you travelq Free movie and premium event tickets; shows, concerts, exhibitions and moreq Network with Industry leaders at our various seminars and conferencesq Experience VIP treatment and best rates at over 900 luxury hotels worldwideq 24- hour global concierge service