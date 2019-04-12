Abuja Kaduna Expressway Now Safe ..Police IG Alleges

Published:

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, assured travellers that the Abuja-Kaduna Highway was safe for them to use.



Adamu, who spoke after Thursday’s security meeting, claimed that the dreaded road became safe after security forces had several encounters with suspected kidnappers.



The IG said as a result, many kidnappers were either arrested or wounded in gun battles between them and security forces.



“I want to assure Nigerians that the Kaduna-Abuja Road is now safe. We have cleared the road; we have arrested a lot of kidnappers and in confrontation with some of them, some were fatally injured.



“So, the road is cleared. Our patrol teams, the combined security services that are patrolling the road, are constantly there, 24 hours,” he claimed.

