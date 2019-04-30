Abba Kyari's Daughter Went Through Due Process Before Being Employed....NSIA

Published:

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority on Monday dismissed claims in some quarters that due process was not followed in the recruitment of Ms Aisha Abba-Kyari, who is the daughter of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.A civil rights organisation, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation into the appointment of Ms Aisha Abba-Kyari as an Assistant Vice President at the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority.The organisation also gave the Presidency notice to commence “a series of lawful civil actions in a matter of days to compel the administration to order a comprehensive investigation of this employment scam.”Her appointment was said to have been done under alleged secret and controversial circumstances.The Chairman of CACOBAG, Toyin Raheem, had, in a statement on Saturday, described the appointment as controversial “because it violates set procedure at the NSIA, which is the legally constituted agency that manages Nigeria’s excess crude oil revenues.”But reacting to the development, the Managing Director, NSIA, Mr. Uche Orji, described the claims by the group as false.He said that the recruitment went through a transparent process, adding that the position was advertised in the media mid last year.He also faulted claims by the group that the position of Assistant Vice President given to Abba Kyari’s daughter was a top management position, noting that the position is just level nine out of the 22 levels in the NSIA.On whether she was given official car attached to her office, he said such claims could not be true, as such position does not enjoy such privilege.He said, “NSIA has 22 levels and the position of Assistant Vice President is just level nine.“The position of the job was advertised in 2018 and the process was transparently done to enable us get the best people for the job.“There is no car attached to the office as being claimed in some quarters.”