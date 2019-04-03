3rd Mainland Bridge Is Safe...FG Tells Motorists

Published:

Share This

The Federal Government(FG) has allayed fears of motorists on the safety of the Third Mainland bridge saying the bridge was safe for motorists.It was reacting to a viral video clip that suggested that the bridge’s expansion joints were faulty and posing a dangerous threat to motorists.In a statement issued by Mr Hakeem Bello, the media aide to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Sunday in Abuja, the FG reminded that the Third Mainland Bridge was shut down for a 3-day Investigative Maintenance in AugustIt said tests carried out on the expansion joints revealed the need to replace a number of joints adding that in March, underwater confirmatory tests preceding the repair works to be done on the Bridge, were carried out on the piles to determine if there is further deterioration or not on the piles from that done in 2013.However, all the tests done preparatory to the closure of the Bridge to commence comprehensive Maintenance works indicate that the integrity of the Bridge is intact.“Therefore the Third Mainland Bridge is safe for use, and people should desist from spreading or sharing false information about the Bridge on social media platforms.“The expansion joints to be replaced are part of a regular bridge maintenance programme that has been neglected for decades which the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is now addressing frontally on many bridges nationwide.“Such maintenance works include resurfacing of the Bridge, along with several others, which this administration is also undertaking as the bridge users will attest to a better driving surface,” it reads.