3rd FUTO Undergraduate Dies After Foursome Sex Romp With Female Student

The police in Imo State have confirmed the death of the third student who allegedly engaged in a sex romp in the state on Tuesday.



The police who said that the three persons, including their female colleague were all students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, disclosed that substances suspected to be Tramadol and Indian hemp were found in the hostel where two out of the four students died on Tuesday.



The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who confirmed the death of the third student, Aka Uche, 27, on Thursday, urged parents to discourage their children from taking to drugs.



The CP said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that the third student is dead. I just got the information today (Thursday) that he has died. He died in the hospital where he was admitted. His death has risen to three the number of persons who died from the incident. The girl among them is alive and I learnt that her condition is stable.”



Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, had said, “On April 2, information was received from the caretaker of the Sunshine Lodge in Ihiagwa, Owerri, that the students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Ugochukwu Kingsley, one Richard and one Aka Uche were engaged in a sex romp with one Onyinyechi Okafor, also a student of the same university.



“Police detectives from the Nekede Division promptly mobilised to the scene and found the four victims completely naked and unconscious. The police operatives recovered substances suspected to be Indian hemp and tramadol from the scene.



“The victims were immediately conveyed to the police clinic and two of the victims, Kingsley and Richard, were certified dead by the medical doctor on duty.”

