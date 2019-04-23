23 Year Old Man Arrested For Stabbing Father To Death In Lagos

Published:

An Ebute Meta Magistrate Court in Lagos, on Thursday, ordered the remand in prison of a 23-year-old man, Rasheed Shitta, for allegedly stabbing his father to death.



The Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, remanded Shitta in Ikoyi Prison and ordered that the case file should be sent to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution for advice before adjourning the case to April 24, 2019.



Shitta’s plea was not taken.



Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that Shitta committed the offence on April 14, 2019, at Oriokuta, Imota Community in Ikorodu.



Insp. Uwadione said the defendant stabbed his father, Muda Shitta (73), to death with a knife while he (the father) was asleep. (NAN)

