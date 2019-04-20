20 People Killed In Fresh Kaduna Attacks

Published:

Twenty persons were said to have been killed in a renewed attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Ungwan Aku village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



Scores reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.



A source from the community said the attackers in military fatigue invaded the village at about 7pm on Monday.



According to the source, the attackers who were armed with weapons including AK47 guns and machetes shot sporadically at anything on sight in the village.



“As they shot sporadically, some of us escaped into the bush. The attackers were in military uniforms and bullet-proof vests,” the source said.



The source added that the police came into the village in eight Hilux vans but could not enter the bush to fish out the attackers.



According to him, there had been speculation of attack on the village but no effort was made to nip it in the bud.



A former President of the Adara Development Association, Danladi Yarima, confirmed the killings.



While condemning the killings, he accused the Governor Nasir el-Rufai of bias in the manner he had been handling the crisis in the area.

