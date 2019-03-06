Zone XI Police Command Strategizes For Saturday's Election In Osun,Oyo,Ondo State

Published:

The Zone XI Police Command comprising Osun, Oyo and Ondo States has again strategized ahead of Saturday Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections in the Zone.



While reviewing security arrangements in the last elections during another strategic meeting held in his office in Osogbo today, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Zone, Leye Oyebade, mni, reiterated the commitment of the police towards more peaceful elections. Oyebade who commended the Commissioners of Police in the three states, Abiodun Ige (Osun), Shina Olukolu (Oyo) and Undie Adie (Ondo) for the robust security provided during the last election, however, directed them to go back to their respective AOR to dot their i's and cross their t's especially as regards identified flashpoints so as to further beef up security and prevent recurrence of the isolated cases witnessed during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.



Also assuring the public of peaceful elections on Saturday, the police boss commended the media for its unbiased reportage, adding that the Zone would ensure protection of INEC staff, materials, the electorate, journalists and other critical stakeholders involved in the electoral process.



While soliciting the support and cooperation of the public, the AIG in the press release signed by the Zonal PPRO,SP Adekunle Ajisebutu,warned that the police would deal decisively with any person or group of persons making sinister plans to disrupt the forthcoming polls in the Zone.

