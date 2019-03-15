Why Glo Is Supporting 2019 Africa CEO Forum

Published:

Fully integrated telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, says it decided to sponsor the 2019 Africa CEO Forum because of its desire to help Africa transform its huge potentials into economic prosperity.

According to the company, the event will provide a platform for chief executives of African businesses, international investors and policymakers to champion private sector-led growth on the continent. The forum will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 25 and 26.

“We share Africa CEO Forum’s objective of using regional integration to drive private sector growth and create more African champions,” Globacom said in a statement issued in Lagos on Thursday.

Globacom is the 2019 Apex Diamond partner of the event. The company’s Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Mrs. Bella Disu, will also play a prominent role at the forum as chair of the ‘Women in Business Initiative’ session.

“This is part of our efforts to empower African businesses and spur economic growth in the region. Since we started operations in 2003, we have been in the forefront of promoting economic growth. We have continuously invested heavily in building reliable communication infrastructure to support economic freedom,” the company declared.

“We became the first company to single-handedly build an international submarine cable, Glo 1, to provide sufficient bandwidth to drive internet penetration,” the company said, adding that, “the 9,800-km-long cable has landing points in Lagos, Nigeria; Accra, Ghana; Dakar, Senegal; Nouakchott, Mauritania; Casablanca, Morocco; Sesimbra, Portugal; Vigo, Spain, and Bude in England."

The grandmasters of data also expressed the hope that the forum will galvanise the continent towards prosperity, given the profile of participants and the range of issues to be tackled.

The two-day event will feature over 40 panel discussions, public-private workshops and case studies by business leaders, shareholders, investors, heads of state and ministers. They will discuss key challenges facing Africa’s private sector, including the “representation of top women executives in the boardroom and the modernization of family business governance”.

The theme of this year’s forum is ‘Open Africa: from continental treaties to business realities’.

