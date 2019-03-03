Who Becomes The Next House Of Reps Speaker Is The Least Of My Problem..Dogara

Published:

The incumbent Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has said that he should not be bothered about the composition of leadership of the next House of Representatives.



He also noted that the tenure of the current House still extends to the next three months, adding that there were many pending issues before it.



Dogara made this known in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Turaki Hassan, on Sunday in Abuja.



The Speaker said that the pending issues before the House needed urgent legislative attention, including the 2019 Appropriations Bill.



“The Speaker is concentrating on accomplishing all he promised in the Legislative Agenda of the House of Representatives.



“Who becomes what in the 9th House of Representatives is not the concern or business of the current Speaker, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara.



“You should please spare him from these unfounded speculations,” Turaki said.



The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a section of the media has been awash with reports on likely prime contenders in the leadership race of the two chambers of the assembly.

Share This