We Are Not Planning To Make Buhari Life President..Senator Lawan Group

Spokesman of the Senator Ahmad Lawan for Senate President Group, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Wednesday described as fake news, a story making the rounds that Ahmed Lawan, if elected as Senate President, will amend the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari stay in office beyond 2023.



Senator Abdullahi, in his reaction to the story, described the story as a desperate plot concocted by “evil and desperate politicians” bent on frustrating the emergence of Senator Lawan as Senate President in the 9th National Assembly.



Senator Abdullahi said, “This is just a very desperate attempt by detractors and some politicians who want to taint the good image of the Senate Leader, and the future Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan.”



He added, “When we (Senators) met the President two days ago, he (President) was very emphatic that he has stood for election five times, and this is his last.



“The President made it clear that he wants to retire quietly to his home, on the basis of which he is going to work very hard these four years since Nigerians have given him this opportunity, to leave a lasting legacy behind.”



“The President’s statement clearly shows that he is a full democrat who knows that our constitution only provides for second term which he has gotten, and for which he is grateful to Nigerians.



“Therefore, to come back to say that Senator Ahmad Lawan will amend the constitution to keep him in office beyond 2023 is just the height of evil thinking and bad politics taken too far.



“The public should discountenance that and focus on supporting a very genuine and transparent process that will lead to the emergence of our own choice leaders as Senators-elect when the 9th Senate unveils,” Senator Abdullahi added.

