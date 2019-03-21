We Are Disappointed With Nigeria's 2019 Election..US Govt

Published:

The United States has said it was disappointed by the quality of the 2019 elections, citing the low voter turnout, and reports of voter intimidation, vote buying, interference by security forces, and violence in some locations.



It admonished all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful process, especially for those who would participate in Saturday’s supplementary polls across many states.



The US Embassy in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, congratulated Nigerians’ commitment to the democratic process, noting that it would continue to follow closely the ongoing polls.



It said, “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow closely the still ongoing elections. We do not have a preferred party or candidate.



“As noted by many observer groups in their preliminary reports, we too were disappointed by the low voter turnout as well as credible reports of voter intimidation, vote buying, interference by security forces, and violence in some locations.



“We are saddened by those acts of violence and extend our deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives, including those who worked for the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security services.”



The Mission expressed support for a democratic process “where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results.”

Share This