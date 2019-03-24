Vicious And Deadly Assassin Arrested By Police In Lagos

Published:

Policemen of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested an alleged serial killer, Ibrahim Abdullahi a.k.a Tiny and four others at his Ijegun-Egba area hideout.



The Lagos Police PRO, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement said the suspect whose name sends shivers down the spine of residents of Satellite-Town, Lagos, was arrested during an operation led by the Divisional Police Officer of Satellite-Town Division, CSP Chike Oti, to rid the community of the violent activities of criminals.



It would be recalled that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu, had earlier in the week changed Area Commanders, DPOs and Tactical Unit Commanders in the state, to clamp down on members of unlawful societies and raid identified criminal enclaves.



“Based on this directive and credible intelligence received about Ibrahim Abdullahi aka Tiny, who had been on the run since he was linked to the murder of three residents of the community, Satelite division, swung into action.



“The said Tiny was arrested alongside one of his accomplices, Obinna Kelvin Okey, 23.



“During preliminary interrogation, they confessed to belonging to a cult group called the Aro-Bagger aka Vickings.



“Other cultists arrested during the operation include Ismaila Adebayo; 21, Bode Akodo; 21 and Abdulwahab; 25, all of Eiye Confraternity.



“CP Zubairu Muazu directed the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, to take over the case involving the said Ibrahim Abdullahi which has to do with an ongoing investigation on the three murder incidents linked to him.



”The other suspects were transferred to the Command’s Anti Cultism Squad for further investigation,” he said.



In a related development, the PPRO in the statement added that one Stephen Egbe, a notorious traffic robber who specialised in robbing commuters along Mile 2/Badagry Expressway, was caught in the act on March 23 at about 8:05 p.m. at Moshalashi bus stop near Maza-maza, by detectives of Satellite Town Police Division.



”The Command Special Anti Robbery Squad is directed to take over the investigation and all the suspects arrested will be charged to court,” he said.



