Veteran Singer Chris Mba Down With Heart Related Problem,Needs Urgent Financial Assistance

Veteran Nigerian Singer Chris Mba of "Babby don't cry" fame is down with heart related problem and needs urgent assistance



This was how a veteran journalist Azuka Jebose put the story.



A Sick Heart:



Singer Chris Mba



Pleads For “Everlasting Fund”



In 1983, Chris Mba, a young Jerry curled singer stunned Nigeria’s music scene with his debut album, EVERLASTING LOVE. The vinyl, contained its first hit single, BABY DONT CRY. The single, a breezy guitar-driven dance beat with Chris’ languishing voice cutting through the infectious dance rhythm. Baby Don't Cry became a dancehall fav. Those were the days when military rulers peppered our young lives with austerity measures and unemployment. Yet, we danced on as Chris crooned to our delight.



How times fly when you are aging.



Like all mortals, age, time and health caught up with Chris and his generation. These times, our legend is ailing with life-threatening heart disease and broke...



A few days ago, I received a distressed WhatsApp message from Chris seeking urgent financial assistance to help him pay for treatments of his heart disease.”Jebose this is a serious health challenge for me and my family.. please, my brother, help me...”



Chris is currently admitted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital ( LUTH) where he is receiving treatments and care. Additional diagnoses are expected next week.



My dear friends and followers, preliminary tests indicated that Chris is receiving a heart condition treatments and desperately needs our help... I appeal to everyone to please donate N5K each to help Chris pay for his daily care.



Daily expenses for his care in the hospital are estimated at N50K : “Jebose we buy drugs every day and hospital bed costs N50k…”.



Please make your N5K, N2K or any donations NOW, thusly: This Is Urgent Situation



NAME: Chris Mba

BANK: Stanbic Ibtc Bank

Account Number:9201105829

