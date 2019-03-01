US,France Congratulates Buhari Over Victory

Published:

The United States of America and the Republic of France have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election in last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.



The two countries in separate statements commended Nigerians who participated in the exercise while condemning the violent incidents which marred the polls in parts of the country.



The US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, in his statement in Washington on Friday, noted the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election, despite localized violence and irregularities.



He encouraged Nigerians to ensure successful governorship elections next week, stating that the US was committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both nations.



The statement said, “The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria on a successful presidential election, and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.



“We commend all those Nigerians who participated peacefully in the election and condemn those whose acts of violence harmed Nigerians and the electoral process. We note the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election, despite localised violence and irregularities.



“We also congratulate all the other candidates for their peaceful participation in the electoral process. We call on all Nigerians to ensure successful state elections next week. Going forward, the United States remains committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations.”



France in its statement promised to continue to stand by Nigeria and provide full support for the implementation of its priorities especially, economic diversification, job creation, counterterrorism and the fight against corruption.



“France will continue to stand by Nigeria and provide its full support for the implementation of the country’s priorities especially, economic diversification, job creation, counter terrorism and the fight against corruption,” a statement by the French Embassy Press Attaché, Damilola Ayodeji, read.

