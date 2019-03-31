UBA Unveils 30 Students As 2019 Campus Ambassadors

Published:

Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc on Friday unveiled 30 students as UBA Brand Ambassadors for 2019 in the third edition of its Campus Ambassador Programme.

The 30 students made up of 17 males and 13 females, chosen from various tertiary institutions across Nigeria, were selected based on a number of carefully-defined criteria including clear leadership and creative skills as well as the keen ability to promote the UBA brand as campus ambassadors.

UBA’s Campus Ambassador Programme is UBA’s initiative to identify young emerging leaders from tertiary institutions across the country and give them a unique and highly rewarding learning experience while also grooming them to be effectual leaders in their societies and country at large. The programme is also an opportunity for the bank to give back to students who remain a core component of the bank’s legacy.

The Group Head, Digital and Consumer Banking, United Bank for Africa(UBA) Plc, Anant Rao, who spoke at the unveiling ceremony held at the bank’s Head Office in Lagos on Friday, explained that the UBA Campus Ambassador programme offered a unique opportunity to students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria to be part of a dynamic and forward-thinking Pan-African bank by representing the brand both within and outside the campus.

He noted that the programme is designed to be a win-win for both the students and the bank as it presents a learning experience and a highly rewarding pursuit for selected students, while providing them with a platform to display their leadership capabilities and showcase their diverse talents which will in turn drive further growth to the bank.

Speaking to the students, he said, “We are glad because since we began this programme a few years ago, the narrative has indeed changed. We are now seen as a bank for the young and vibrant and we have been able to develop leadership skills, creativity among the youth. And so with your successful selection, I am happy to say that your learning experience has already begun. You are now expected to exhibit the core values of the bank, show the spirit of excellence, execution and enterprise in whatever you do.”

Continuing, he said, “We believe that the youths are the future of every country so we selected the best from the universities to collaborate with them to build their leadership skills and creative skills so that they can be better leaders in the future, whether they choose to operate in the public sector or the private sector,” he said.

Rao explained that the students were selected after an assessment to ensure that they possess the qualities that UBA prides itself in, adding “You need to show that you have the spirit of enterprise, excellence and that you do what you say you will do, which is execution. These qualities are dear to us and to what we stand for here in UBA. And, because these people now represent the brand, they must also share this passion and be able to project the brand and what UBA stands for that is our core values.

UBA’s Head Retail Liabilities, Tomiwa Sotiloye, explained that the students will undergo necessary training and will be expected to execute specific projects meant to add value to the environments. This, he added, will help the students to understand intently all that is expected of them as brand ambassadors of the bank.

He thereafter charged them to be good leaders and positive influencers who should stand out by ensuring that the bank’s reputation soars high in their respective campuses and beyond.

He said, “We know that we have selected the best out of all those of those who applied to be part of this programme, and so we expect nothing short of the best from you as you take your studies seriously, add value to your schools and the society at large and represent the UBA brand in positive light always.”

The selected students from Ahmadu Bello University are: Abbas Shaibu, Nafisat Mogaji, Sharifah Muhammad; Faisal Shuaib, Ibrahim Muhammed. Justina Adeogun and Dennis Fanijo from Bayero University, Kano; Blessing Emah, Fadekemi Ajibola, Opeyemi Olowogbade, Oluwatotobiloba Awofolaju, Oluwaseun Ijaseun from Obafemi Awolowo University; Alice Gbobo and David Jim, from Rivers State University; Eunice Edeoghon and Precious Nzeakor from University of Benin.

From the University of Ibadan, Damilola Onaiyekan and Oscar-Romero Izuka were selected; while Aboyowa Johnson, Princewill Nwachukwu, Ezenwoke Nwosu and Oluwalayomi Azeez came from the University of Lagos. From the University of Port Harcourt came Justice Anthony, Olubusayo Faluyi, Blessing Elikor and Belema Agbake; while Chukwuebuka Orjiakor, and Ifeoma Atuonah came from Nnamdi Azikiwe University. Deborah Ajana and Esther Afu-Adajo were selected from Lagos State University.

Share This