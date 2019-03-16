Two Policemen Murdered In Yenagoa By Unknown Gunmen

Published:

Unidentified gunmen at the weekend killed two policemen and injured another in separate incidents that occurred in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.



It was gathered that the gunmen in one of the incidents attacked a policeman attached to a popular supermarket in Amarata area of the capital city.



They were said to have killed the lone policeman, snatched his AK47 riffle and robbed the supermarket.



The activities of the hoodlums created panic in the area and forced many people to run to different places for safety.



The supermarket, which was robbed twice, last year, could not open for business on Saturday after the incident.



In the second incident, gummen stormed the Udeme Hotels along D. S. P Alamesiagha road in Yenagoa, attacked two of the policemen guarding the facility.



They reportedly killed one of the policemen and injured another as they tried in vain to steal police riffles.



It was gathered that the injured policeman engaged the gunmen at gun duel and stopped them from stealing the riffles.



A source, who spoke in confidence, said that the gunmen drove a Toyota Camry car into the hotel premises and pretended to be customers.

“They later made a U-turn and drove towards the gate where they opened fire on the policemen”, the source said.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Asinim Butswat, confirmed the development saying it occurred at 9pm on Friday.



He said: “On 15 March, 2019, at about 2100hours, unknown gunmen operating in a Toyota Camry car, registration number unknown, went to a Hotel at Opolo, Yenagoa and without provocation open fire at the two Policemen on duty.



“The policemen fired back at the Armed robbers and in the ensuing gun battle, one sergeant was fatally wounded, he was rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, where he was later confirmed dead. The other Policeman is responding to treatment.



“The unknown gunmen escaped with bullets wounds. Based on a tip-off a notorious criminal hideout was raided, where their cohorts were arrested and they have volunteered useful information. Efforts have been intensified to arrest the gunmen.”

