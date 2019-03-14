Top 2 Hymntestants Emerge in Hymnodia Stanza 6, 4 Go On Probation

Published:

Two hymntestants (contestants) with excellent performance were revealed during this week’s stanza (six) of Hymnodia with four on probation waiting for possible hymnviction (eviction) as the reality TV show on hymns and worship continues.





The outstanding hymntestants were Olumide Dada and Kenneth Ekhuemelo, while Mobolanle Oladimeji, Blessing Agu, Jemine Edukugho and David Onwukwe are on probation.





This was announced by the Dean of the Hymnstitute, Ben Ogbeiwi, on behalf of the Judges after the renditions which ran on the theme Hymns on the Crossin alignment with the Lenten Season. The Hymnodia Judges are ace musician Onyeka Onwenu; Dupe Ige Kachi (Popularly known as Ige Sings), a singer, songwriter and voice coach; and Sunday Olawuwo, music director of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja, Lagos.





The Judges applauded the brilliant performance of the hymntestants as they thrilled the audience with classical and contemporary hymns in the various tones in the contest leading to the emergence of the winner at the grand finale in April.





Hymns rendered included Jesus Keep me near the Cross, Sing my Tongue the Glorious Battle, In the Cross of Christ I Glory, Stand up, Stand up for Jesus, There is a Green Hill far Away, and O Come Mourn with me Awhile.





Kenneth, who performed Jesus, Keep Me Near the Cross, was applauded by the judges for his moving rendition. Olawuwo commended the hymntestant saying “you are right on point”, while Onwenu said, “you have a unique voice and knows how to use it.”





Olumide, who rendered Stand up Stand Up for Jesus, also got similar comments from Ige Sings, who stated that he keeps reinventing himself and had control of his notes from beginning to the end.





Commenting generally on the Stanza’s performances, the judges described the collective effort as an improvement over the previous week, stating that it is evident that the Hymnstitute has contributed immensely to their talents.





Hymnodia, which will be an annual event, is a one-hour programme on Lagos Television (Channel 256 on DSTV, Channel 90 on GOtv and Channel 118 on Startimes) with a magazine show on same channels on Thursday evening. It is also streamed live online via the LTV App available on the app store and on the dedicated YouTube Channel Hymnodiahq.

