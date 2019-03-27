Stop Tarnishing My Image..Ajimobi Tells New Oyo State Governor Elect

Published:

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has advised the Governor-elect, Mr Seyi Makinde, to focus on developmental issues instead of his campaign of calumny against his person, family and administration.



He said Makinde’s move was aimed at tarnishing his image and rubbishing his “eight-year selfless service” to the state.



The governor’s position was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, on Tuesday.



He said the Peoples Democratic Party ought to start talking about its plans for the state and how to build on the foundation laid by his administration instead of carrying on with its acrimonious campaign.



Ajimobi said he was appalled by the unprovoked media attacks by opposition parties, especially sympathisers of the PDP and its governorship candidate, who he said were still practising politics of bitterness.



He said, “It is disheartening that more than two weeks after the election, the opposition parties, especially the PDP, have carried on as if they are still campaigning.



“Now that elections have been won and lost, there should be an end to acrimonious and incendiary comments. Political discussion has moved from the pre-2011 era. Our focus is on politics of issues and development.



“That is what we expect from them, not personal attacks and falsehood-laced statements indicating their unpreparedness for governance.



“I am not unaware that during campaigns, some politicians adopted the campaign of calumny as strategy believing it would give them undue advantage, but such does not last.



“What the electorate expect is to be educated on their blueprint for the development of the state.”

