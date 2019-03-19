Stop Granting Amosun's Financial Requests Henceforth,APC Warns Banks

Published:

The All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, on Monday, warned banks and other financial institutions against granting what it called last-minute loans, overdrafts and other financial instruments to the outgoing governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun.



The party alleged that Amosun was planning to obtain loans and overdrafts two months to the end of his tenure.



Amosun will be finishing his second term on May 29, 2019 after spending eight years as governor of the state.



The APC warned banks and financial institutions not to succumb to alleged threats and pressures from Amosun to obtain loans.



The APC stated this in a press statement issued in Abeokuta and signed by its publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye.



The party warned that any institution that granted such requests “does so at its own risk.”



The statement read, “It has come to our notice that the outgoing governor has been exerting pressures on banks and financial institutions to grant frivolous loans, overdrafts and other instruments immediately Prince Dapo Abiodun was declared governor-elect.



“We are equally aware that files and other sensitive government documents are being moved out of government offices on the order of the outgoing governor, His Excellency, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.



“It is therefore important to let it be known to the concerned public officers that it is part of their duties to protect public properties, including files, documents and information at their disposal, as anything contrary to this will be running foul of the laws and their oath of office. The allegiance of the civil servants is to Ogun State and not to any individual, no matter who.



“As for the banks, we want to state categorically that the incoming administration believes so much in the rule of law and due process.”



The APC said “the administration will not honour any obligation that did not follow due process or any loans that did not receive the prior approval of the state House of Assembly.



“According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, Ogun State’s Internally Generated Revenue has increased by 590 per cent in eight years totalling N74, 835, 979, 000.51 (Seventy-four billion, eight hundred and thirty-five million, nine hundred seventy-nine thousand naira and fifty one kobo).





“Why the outgoing administration still wants “injury-time” loans despite those already incurred, beats one’s imagination and leaves much to be desired. The incoming administration will not honour such shady loans.”



Attempts to get reaction from the Special Assistant to Amosun on Media, Rotimi Durojaiye and his counterpart, Special Adviser on Media, Eshiomhomo Imoudu, proved abortive as none of them answered their calls. They did not respond to the messages sent to their mobile lines.

