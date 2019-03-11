Seyi Makinde Declared Winner Of Oyo State Governorship Election

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde as governor-elect.



As announced by the state collation officer, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe of the University of Lagos, at the state office of INEC, Ibadan, on Sunday, Makinde polled 515,621 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Chief Adebayo Adelabu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had 357,982 votes.



The PDP recorded the highest number of votes in 28 local government areas while the APC won in five local government areas.



The 28 local government areas in which the PDP had the highest number of votes are Ibadan North West, Ibarapa East, Atiba, Kajola, Ido, Lagelu, Iwajowa, Ogbomoso South, Afijio, Oorelope, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibarapa North, Atisbo, Ibarapa Central, Ibadan North, Egbeda, Itesiwaju, Saki West, Saki East, Oyo West, Oyo East, Oluyole, Olorunsogo, Ona Ara, Akinyele, Iseyin and Ibadan South West.



On the other hand, the APC led in five local government areas which are Oriire, Ogo oluwa, Surulere, Ogbomoso North and Irepo.



Meanwhile, a three-hour wait greeted the announcement of result for Ibadan South West local government area.



Speaking on the development, state Resident Electoral Officer, Mr Mutiu Agboke attributed the delay to the fact that some hoodlums invaded the Town Planning collation centre for the local government, burning INEC result sheets and other documents.



Agboke explained that the commission, relying on provisions of the electoral law, consequently retrieved the result from security agents and party agents to regenerate result for the affected local government area.



Not satisfied by INEC’s verdict, agent of the APC, Mr Mojeed Olaoya had questioned why the result for the local government was not cancelled owing to the disruption, as was done in some wards earlier announced.



Responding, collation officer, Ogundipe said those cancellations referred to were for areas where disruptions occurred prior to counting but in that of Ibadan South West, the disruption occurred when collation had been concluded.



As regards result of state assembly election, Agboke announced that the PDP won 26 seats, the APC won 5 seats while the Action Democratic Party got 1 seat.



In the Ibarapa Central/North federal constituency election concluded on Saturday, PDP’s Ajibola Muraina was also declared winner ahead APC’s Ojo Obafemi.



Meanwhile, APC has in a petition to the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mr Seyi Makinde.



The petition signed by state Secretary of the APC, Mojeed Olaoya, said Makinde attempted to blackmail INEC and lawful authorities in a video broadcast where he declared himself as the winner, prior to INEC’s announcement.



A broadcast it described as illegal and capable of inciting the populace against their will, the APC added that Makinde’s broadcast amounted to flagrant abuse of the electoral laws and was reasonable.



“We wish to bring to your attention the release of a video by the PDP gubernatorial candidate in Oyo state, Seyi Makinde in the early hours of the morning of 10th March 2019.



The petition read, “In the video, Engineer Seyi Makinde pointedly proclaimed himself the winner of the governorship election in Oyo state when INEC, the authorised umpire has not concluded same nor declared any such results.



“In the said video broadcast to the citizenry of Oyo state and the whole world, Mr Makinde proclaimed and declared himself as the winner of the yet to be concluded elections, thus already inciting the populace against the popular will of the people, as may be eventually declared by INEC when the final results are released.



“By the unconscionable broadcast by Mr Seyi Makinde, he is clearly inciting the citizenry against an eventual credible outcome of the elections which may be contrary to his selfishly proclaimed victory, when he lacks the lawful authority and vires to do so.



“We are by this petition formally demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mr Seyi Makinde for this grave offence. We trust you will act urgently and timeously to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the state

