Seven Days To Election,Alao Akala Dumps Guber Ambition, Rejoins APC

A former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, has returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He is the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the March 9 governorship election.



The former governor, It was learnt, made the decision earlier today after meeting the APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja and Lagos.



A reliable source within the party confirmed that the Ogbomoso-born politician will make a statement on his new decision today for his supporters across the state to understand the reasons for his move ahead of the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly election.



His return to the APC will deal a heavy blow on the alliance he was leading among opposition parties against the governing party in the state.



He was leading an alliance between ADP, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).



Prior to the election, Akala had vowed that all opposition parties would do anything to end to the reins of the APC in the state.



But the intervention of Tinubu and other national leaders made him change his mind.



The former governor left the APC last October to pick the governorship ticket of the ADP.



He is widely believed to have influenced the victory of the PDP in Ogbomoso Zone in the February 23 presidential election.





