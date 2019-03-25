Security Men Clash At Kano Collation Centre

Published:

Policemen and officials of the Department of State Services sent to provide security for the Kano Independent National Electoral Commission collation centre clashed over the right to screen persons entering the venue.

Trouble started on Sunday after security officials asked everyone in the hall to leave and present themselves for fresh screening.

Policemen who hitherto controlled access into the centre were shoved aside by a team of heavily armed DSS operatives who were reportedly drafted in from Abuja.

A dispute between a policeman and one of the DSS operatives over the right of passage degenerated into a shouting match which almost turned ugly until a senior plainclothes security officer intervened.

Share This