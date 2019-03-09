Lagos:Sanwoolu Wins Polling Unit In Lagos

Published:

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has won in Lateef Jakande/Femi Okunnu Polling Unit in Ikoyi, where he voted.



Sanwo-Olu got 124 votes to defeat his closest contender, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 26 votes at the polling unit.



The candidate of the Action Democratic Party, Babatunde Gbadamosi, came third at the polling unit with two votes.



The APC lost the polling unit by six votes to the PDP during the February 23 presidential election.



Earlier after voting alongside his wife, Ibijoke, Sanwo-Olu had said he was confident of victory at the poll.



He described Saturday, March 9, 2019, as a divine day, noting that it was exactly six months he obtained the form and joined the Lagos governorship race.



He said having made the necessary engagements and taken his campaign to different parts of Lagos State, he was confident of victory.



He expressed satisfaction with the process, saying the Independent National Electoral Commission had done “a fairly good job, in terms of logistics.”

