Sanwoolu Beats Jimi Agbaje With Over 500,000 Votes To Win Lagos Guber Election

The candidate of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been declared the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday, March 9.

Returning Officer, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, made the declaration on Sunday at INEC’s collation centre in Yaba, Lagos.

APC = 739,445 (74.45%)

PDP = 206,141 (20.6%)

Difference = 533,304 votes.

Valid votes = 977,476

Rejected votes = 21,239

Total = 998,715 votes cast.

