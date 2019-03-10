Sanwoolu Beats Jimi Agbaje With Over 500,000 Votes To Win Lagos Guber Election

The candidate of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been declared the winner of the governorship election held on Saturday, March 9.
Returning Officer, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, made the declaration on Sunday at INEC’s collation centre in Yaba, Lagos.
APC = 739,445 (74.45%)
PDP = 206,141 (20.6%)
Difference = 533,304 votes.
Valid votes = 977,476
Rejected votes = 21,239
Total = 998,715 votes cast.
Published: March 10, 2019
