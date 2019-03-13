Rochas Okorocha's Son Inlaw Uche Nwosu Heads To Tribunal,Says "I Was Robbed"

Published:

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the March 9 gubernatorial election in Imo State, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, says he will challenge the results of the election in the court.



INEC had declared the candidate of PDP, Emeka Ihedioha, as winner of the election.



Nwosu said he was robbed of victory by INEC and vowed to reclaim his mandate.



Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, Nwosu said the electoral body didn’t abide by its guidelines when it announced the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Ihedioha, as winner of the election.



He said the declared winner did not meet the constitutional requirement of 25 per cent spread in at least two-thirds of the number of local government areas of the state.



“The law is clear on the requirements for declaring somebody as a winner in an election… In this case, two-thirds of the 27 local government areas of the state is 18 and Ihedioha has 25 per cent spread in only 12 local government areas whereas I have in 15. So, it’s clear that INEC has compromised,” he alleged.



He added that INEC clearly disregarded its guidelines by recognising the non-use of card readers in the three local government areas of Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu and Ezinihitte, which were the stronghold of Ihedioha.

