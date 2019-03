Published:

Former military president of Nigeria, Gen.Ibrahim Babangida, has sent a message of congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari on his reelection for a fresh term of four years.



In a long message that dredged some of the issues that triggered some disagreement between the two leaders last year, Babangida asked Buhari not only to heal wounds from the election, but also to restructure the country and introduce ‘creative measures’ to tackle the economy. The former military leader called restructuring agitators, ‘reasonable Nigerians”.



“The President may wish to heed to the yearnings of reasonable Nigerians for restructuring and seek all constitutional means to devolve some powers presently exercised by the Federal Government to the other tiers of government”, he said. Babangida also asked Buhari to heal the wounds arising from the electioneering campaign and the outcome.



”The newly elected president should heal the wounds of the heated campaign exchanges by embracing those who contested alongside with him. ” The President must resist the temptation to see them as enemies; not even opponents, but fellow compatriots who merely disagreed with him on how best to move our country forward. He also reserved special praises for Atiku Abubakar, Buhari’s main challenger, decorating him with several adjectives, such as being ‘dogged, gallant, audacious” and his electoral support cutting across ethnic “ethnic, religious and regional lines”.

