Rescue Efforts Continue At Site Of Latest Lagos Building Collapse

A three-storey building has reportedly collapsed at 10 Kakawa street, Lagos Island on Monday.



It is not yet ascertained if any one was trapped under the rubbles of the building as rescue efforts continue



A resident of the street, however said no one was believed to be trapped under because the building was marked for demolition and occupants had vacated.



The collapsed structure, however, affected a bungalow with three occupants.



This is the third building to collapse in Lagos within a month



The first was a building housing a primary school where several lives were lost

