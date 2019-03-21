Presidential Election:Buhari's Victory Will Be Short-lived ..Saraki

Published:

The President of the Senate Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki has said the purported victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 23rd February presidential election will be short lived.



Saraki who stated this during the 85th National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Abuja Wednesday also commended members of the party.



“Because it is hardly rare that after a presidential election that a party begins to build momentum, normally the party begins to disintegrate and loses. Even as of now before this by-election that are coming we can already see that we are better off whereas are now than before, he said.



He added that, “My own appeal to everybody is to say I think this victory that the other party has seen is going to be short lived. We have a great future ahead and I believe we will start that on Saturday to make sure that we defend those five states that are declared inconclusive

The Senate president added that, “If anybody believes that it is a loss to PDP, it is a loss to the country that history will not forgive. We said it many times here, that the worst to do is to do an election that as a country Nigeria will not be proud of.



“We have done an election that no doubt anybody and even those that think they have won are ashamed of the kind of election that we did. I think it is a shame to the country and to those that were given that responsibility to do. They have Saturday as their last opportunity to try as much as possible to reclaim part if their embarrassment to the country, how can a country like Nigeria has the speaker said, Ghana has done it, even Congo, even Zimbabwe have done elections, he added.

