Police To Prosecute Political Thug Demola Over Okota Isolo Election Disruption

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command, Thursday, said the suspected leader of the thugs that allegedly invaded polling units in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in Okota area of Lagos, identified as Demola, would be made to face the wrath of the law. Recall that Demola was apprehended by angry voters at Baba Ewe bus-stop, in Ago, Okota, while fleeing the scene with members of his gang, after allegedly setting election materials on fire.



He was beaten to coma and rumoured to be dead, while his gang’s operational motorcycle was set ablaze. He was, however, resuscitated at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH and has been discharged. But the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Zubairu Muazu, while briefing newsmen on the update of security towards the gubernatorial election for next week Saturday, said Demola would be arrested and prosecuted over his alleged involvement in the disruption of the election. Muazu said: “Demola is one of the suspects. He will be treated as a principal suspect and will assist to arrest other members of his gang.”



CP While assuring Lagosians of their safety, he said: “Lagos is peaceful and Lagosians are peace-loving people. There is no tribe or community under threat in any part of the state. Lagosians should go about their lawful businesses and continue to support the Police to serve them better by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious movement of persons to the Police through our emergency numbers.”



He disclosed that he had met with leaders of various ethnic groups and that the command had intensified its patrol and surveillance, as well as redoubled its strategies to ensure peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections on March 9. Earlier, the CP visited a Superintendent of Police, Sunday Oyekanmi, in a hospital located at Okoko where he is recuperating from injuries sustained during the post-election violence in the state on Wednesday.





Muazu, who came in the company of Deputy Commissioner of police operations, DC Operations and other senior officers from the state police command arrived at the hospital around 12 pm to commensurate with the victim.



Oyekanmi was seriously injured by youths who were celebrating President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election on the ever- busy Lagos–Badagry expressway. While the policemen were appealing to the youths to leave the road, the youths attacked them with machetes and sticks during which the DCO was seriously injured and collapsed.



“Many thought the DCO was dead but the Divisional Police Office took him to the hospital where he was revived. He is responding to treatment now,” the police boss said.





It was gathered that 37 youths have been arrested over the attack. They have been taken to the State CID, Panti for investigation. Also, Muazu, has warned that the command will not tolerate any attack on his men who are working to protect lives and property in Lagos

Share This