Police Patrol Team Kills Innocent Female Trader In Lagos

Published:

A policeman yesterday shot dead a female trader at the Adamo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

The policeman was among a patrol team said to be conducting a raid of some criminal spots in the area.

Youths in the area reportedly chased the patrol team the patrol team and set their vehicle ablaze.

A trader, one Tawakalitu Tiamiyu, said stray bullet from the patrol team from Imota Police Division that were allegedly firing at some hoodlums hit the middle-age woman.

The spokesman of the state police command, Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident.

He however added that the officer who fired the shot had been detailed while investigation was ongoing.

