Police Command Parades Three For Posting Nude Video Of Lady On Social Media

Published:

Anambra State Police Command has paraded three suspects over the viral video of a woman who was stripped naked and was beaten severally.



According to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Rabiu Ladodo, the Victim (name withheld) was invited by Mr Ifeanyi Azotani, 40 year old artisan, from Ifitedunu, Dunukofia Local Government Area to his house at Amawbia where the alleged wife, Tochukwu, 43 and her niece, Ogochukwu Nwankwo, 33 bumped into them, stripped ,beat and later made monetary demands from her, and also threatened they will release the video on the internet.



The suspects confessed to the crimes but denied releasing the video. They claimed it was a third party that collected the video from them on the day of the incident and released same.



Other suspects were also paraded including a military man who absconded from Service but was using his military ID card and gear to extort, rob and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

