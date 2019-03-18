Police Arrests Two Armed Robbers In Lekki

Published:

A team of police detectives has apprehended two suspected members of an armed robbery gang said to be terrorising residents of the Lekki area of Lagos State.



The suspects, Adebayo Ayomide and Isaac David, were arrested after they had allegedly robbed two residents of the area at gunpoint.



The team, which was led by the Divisional Police Officer, Maroko Police Station, CSP Isah Abdulmajid, was said to have embarked on a crime prevention patrol along the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge around 9pm on Saturday.



The team was said to have come in contact with two young women, Gbemi and Hannah, who were visibly disturbed as they alleged that they had just been robbed by the suspects.



The Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos State, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday that upon questioning, the women told the police personnel that they had just been dispossessed of their smartphones by the suspects at gunpoint.



Elkana added that the women pointed in the direction in which the bandits had escaped on a motorcycle and the police gave them a hot chase.



He said, “The team tracked down the suspects and upon searching them, their operational single-barrelled gun, a cutlass and the phones were found on them. The items were recovered and the criminals taken into custody.



“In their confessional statements, they owned up to belonging to a syndicate terrorising Lekki and its environs.”



According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Zubairu Mu’azu, commended the team for the swift response to the crime and the eventual arrest of the perpetrators.



The PPRO added that the CP had directed that the case be transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the command for further investigation.



Elkana said the CP assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to securing lives and property in every nook and cranny of Lagos.



Mu’azu was also quoted to have warned criminally-minded persons in the state to either change their ways or face the full weight of the law.

Share This